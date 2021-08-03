Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

More than 1,000 earthquakes rock Yellowstone in July

By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say July was a really shaky month at Yellowstone National Park.

One expert called it a “doozy.”

The U.S. Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity this week.

It says seismologists reported more than 1,000 minor quakes around Yellowstone last month.

It’s the most quakes reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were a part of seven different swarms.

A swarm is a series of small quakes that happen back-to-back over a short period.

The agency says the largest single swarm saw more than 760 earthquakes hit beneath Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school
All employees of state-run long-term care facilities in Ky. must be vaccinated
Joseph Petry
Man sentenced in Rockport shooting death
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms a single-car crash occurred at Old State Road...
VCSO: Old State Road near Bob Court Drive reopen after temporary closure due to wreck
Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit

Latest News

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
Yellen briefs Democrats amid calls for new ban on evictions
Police lead a procession from George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. after...
Officer's procession leaves hospital after Pentagon violence