More pleasant days ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday morning started in the upper 50s with temps rebounding into the lower 80s by afternoon. Wednesday will be a replay of today’s weather with fewer clouds. Slightly warmer temps arrive on Friday, and we will gradually push toward 90-degrees by Sunday and early next week. Scant rain chances appear on Sunday and stay in the forecast for the first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.