Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Strassenfest

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re getting close to the start of Strassenfest in Jasper. It starts Thursday and goes through the weekend.

There will be a lot of good food, but officials are also making it easy to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health will host a mobile clinic at the event.

It will be Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and all day Saturday.

The mobile clinic will be set up at 1 Courthouse Square.

