Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Strassenfest

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re getting close to the start of Strassenfest in Jasper. It starts Thursday and goes through the weekend.

There will be a lot of good food, but officials are also making it easy to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health will host a mobile clinic at the event.

It will be Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and all day Saturday.

The mobile clinic will be set up at 1 Courthouse Square.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school
All employees of state-run long-term care facilities in Ky. must be vaccinated
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms a single-car crash occurred at Old State Road...
VCSO: Old State Road near Bob Court Drive reopen after temporary closure due to wreck
Joseph Petry
Man sentenced in Rockport shooting death
Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
METS mobile vaccine clinic to stop at Evansville church this week
Webster Co. Health Depart. holding vaccine clinic
Law enforcement officers hosting ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event in Madisonville
Law enforcement officers hosting ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event in Madisonville
Tell City/Troy Township students head back to school for 1st day of class.
Tell City Troy Township students head back to school for 1st day of class