Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Strassenfest
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re getting close to the start of Strassenfest in Jasper. It starts Thursday and goes through the weekend.
There will be a lot of good food, but officials are also making it easy to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
The Indiana State Department of Health will host a mobile clinic at the event.
It will be Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and all day Saturday.
The mobile clinic will be set up at 1 Courthouse Square.
