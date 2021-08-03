Birthday Club
METS mobile vaccine clinic to stop at Evansville church this week

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Officials with Grace and Peace Lutheran Church says the METS mobile vaccine clinic will be making a stop at one of their locations.

That’s on Friday, August 20.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be giving out all three vaccines for free.

It will be at Mission of Grace on East Gum Street.

Walk-ins are welcome from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Warrick, Gibson and Perry counties are sitting in the “orange” advisory level while surrounding counties are in the “yellow.”

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 23,586 cases, 405 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,310 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 8,194 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,930 cases, 39 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,880 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,709 cases, 97 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,402 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,437 cases, 34 deaths

