McLean Co. Schools push back start date to August 25

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - McLean County Public Schools announced that they will be delaying the start of school.

Officials say they had some issues during construction at Calhoun Elementary.

They say during the summer they were replacing the HVAC air system in the building.

They say because of the intense humidity over the past few weeks, glue underneath the tile in the gym hallways, and rooms of the building have leaked out through the cracks.

Officials say they will have to bring in machines to strips and wax the entire area, causing them to push back the school start date to Wednesday, August 25.

According to Mclean County Superintendent Tommy Burrough, this new start date will not just be for Cahlaun Elementary but for all schools in the district.

He says the new school schedule will not change fall or spring breaks.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.