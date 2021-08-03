Birthday Club
Law enforcement officers hosting ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event in Madisonville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks the 10 annual “Cram the Cruiser” in Madisonville.

You can stop by the Hanson Walmart from 4 to 8 p.m., grab some school supplies and hand them off to the law enforcement officers on your way out.

Officials say Madisonville officers and deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office will be stations at both entrances to accept those supplies.

