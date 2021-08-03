INDOT: Crews starting seal coat operations on SR 257 in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are reminding drivers of seal coat operations in Pike County this week.

Crews were set to begin work on State Road 257 on August 3.

Officials say there are multiple locations scheduled for seal coat operations and work is expected to last five to six weeks district-wide.

They say that on average, seal coating extends the life of the pavement by three to five years.

