Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

INDOT: Crews starting seal coat operations on SR 257 in Pike Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are reminding drivers of seal coat operations in Pike County this week.

Crews were set to begin work on State Road 257 on August 3.

Officials say there are multiple locations scheduled for seal coat operations and work is expected to last five to six weeks district-wide.

They say that on average, seal coating extends the life of the pavement by three to five years.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school
All employees of state-run long-term care facilities in Ky. must be vaccinated
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms a single-car crash occurred at Old State Road...
VCSO: Old State Road near Bob Court Drive reopen after temporary closure due to wreck
Joseph Petry
Man sentenced in Rockport shooting death
Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit

Latest News

Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Strassenfest
Indiana COVID-19
METS mobile vaccine clinic to stop at Evansville church this week
Webster Co. Health Depart. holding vaccine clinic
Law enforcement officers hosting ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event in Madisonville
Law enforcement officers hosting ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event in Madisonville