Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hopkins Co. schools discuss reopening at board meeting

By Derek Mullins
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, school leaders provided a clearer look at COVID protocols before the fall semester.

Masks are not mandated, but highly encouraged and available upon request, but will be required on buses.

Social distancing of three feet will be practiced.

Seating charts will be maintained in all classrooms, cafeterias, and on all school buses.

Hopkins County is still in the red right now.

The first day of schools for students is August 11.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school
Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit
Desiree Lovins.
OPD: Missing woman found
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted after head-on crash in White Co.
Troopers release name of 18-year-old who died in White Co. crash
Don Mattingly interviews with 14 News
Don Mattingly, who has been vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Breakthrough COVID
Tuesday night on 14 News at 6: What you need to know about breakthrough COVID
Myriad Tap Room image teased on Facebook
Permits show Myriad Brewing has plans in Newburgh
Landlords can now file for eviction at the Vanderburgh County Court in Evansville.
Evansville renters face eviction as federal moratorium ends
Jasper gets new pickleball courts
Park in Jasper gets new pickleball courts