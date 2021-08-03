Hopkins Co. schools discuss reopening at board meeting

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, school leaders provided a clearer look at COVID protocols before the fall semester.

Masks are not mandated, but highly encouraged and available upon request, but will be required on buses.

Social distancing of three feet will be practiced.

Seating charts will be maintained in all classrooms, cafeterias, and on all school buses.

Hopkins County is still in the red right now.

The first day of schools for students is August 11.

