Honor Flight of Southern Indiana canceled again due to COVID concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana tell us this fall’s flight to DC has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

They say several factors related to the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision, including the recent surge of cases.

The last Honor Flight of Southern Indiana was in the fall of 2019.

The veterans that were scheduled to go on the canceled 2020 trip were the same veterans that were supposed to go on this flight.

