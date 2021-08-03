Evansville renters face eviction as federal moratorium ends

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tenants in Evansville can now be evicted after the federal moratorium was lifted on Sunday.

The moratorium was in place to protect people who lost income because of the strains of the pandemic.

If they couldn’t get their rent payments together, landlords will now be allowed to begin filing for evictions.

If that is filed, a series of hearings will take place, one to introduce the case and establish who is owed money.

After that, a hearing is held to assess how much the renter owes the property manager both in rent and in additional fees and damages.

If the tenant misses that hearing, the court will default to a fee that’s often thousands of dollars more expensive than the typical fees.

Advocacy groups have been working to help make sure tenants who are about to be hit with an eviction are attending those hearings, using their state’s free legal services, and seeking out renter’s assistance.

The head of Pro Bono Indiana, Scott Wylie, said with one safety net gone, rental assistance funds are a good way to help both tenants and landlords.

“The ultimate outcome that I think any lawyer wants for their tenant is for their tenant’s rate to be paid,” Wylie said. “It’s a win-win if we can get rental assistance to folks. The tenant stays in their unit, the rent gets paid, the landlord gets to pay their mortgage.”

He said they expect to see an influx of people seeking assistance.

Those funds come from federal, state and city grants.

Aurora Evansville Program Director Danette Romines said that they expect to see a major spike in people seeking out and receiving those funds.

She said they have to be applied for properly.

“There are income guidelines for that, and the household has to be COVID-affected,” she said. “Currently, we have funds just for the Evansville area.”

The funds can account for up to six months of a person’s rent.

Wylie recommended that people facing eviction seek out their state’s legal services.

The best thing he said you can do is make sure you attend your hearings and call 211 to get information about renters’ assistance.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.