50 kids get back-to-school shoes through Vanderburgh Co. fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 50 kids were able to walk out of Shoe Carnival on Evansville’s east side Tuesday with a pair of shoes before they have to head back to school.

This was made possible by Reilly Welborn, a Vanderburgh County woman who put together a fundraiser to buy back-to-school shoes for kids.

She was hoping to raise enough for at least 10 kids.

Well, she raised over $2,100 and partnered with the Dream Center of Evansville and Shoe Carnival to give 50 kids an experience they’ve never had before.

Jessica Costello was there as kids got to shop for their back-to-school shoes.

