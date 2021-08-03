Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

50 kids get back-to-school shoes through Vanderburgh Co. fundraiser

Vanderburgh County.
Vanderburgh County.(WFIE)
By Jessica Costello
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 50 kids were able to walk out of Shoe Carnival on Evansville’s east side Tuesday with a pair of shoes before they have to head back to school.

This was made possible by Reilly Welborn, a Vanderburgh County woman who put together a fundraiser to buy back-to-school shoes for kids.

[Previous: Fundraiser aims to purchase new shoes for kids]

She was hoping to raise enough for at least 10 kids.

Well, she raised over $2,100 and partnered with the Dream Center of Evansville and Shoe Carnival to give 50 kids an experience they’ve never had before.

Jessica Costello was there as kids got to shop for their back-to-school shoes.

She’ll have a full report coming up tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school
All employees of state-run long-term care facilities in Ky. must be vaccinated
Joseph Petry
Man sentenced in Rockport shooting death
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms a single-car crash occurred at Old State Road...
VCSO: Old State Road near Bob Court Drive reopen after temporary closure due to wreck
Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit

Latest News

Scene clear after combine gets stuck on Hwy 41
McLean Co. Schools push back start date to August 25
Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 355 new cases since Fri.
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana canceled again due to COVID concerns