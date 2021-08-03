Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review,” he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school
Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit
Desiree Lovins.
OPD: Missing woman found
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted after head-on crash in White Co.
Troopers release name of 18-year-old who died in White Co. crash
Don Mattingly interviews with 14 News
Don Mattingly, who has been vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Hopkins Co. schools discuss reopening at board meeting
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Breakthrough COVID
Tuesday night on 14 News at 6: What you need to know about breakthrough COVID
Myriad Tap Room image teased on Facebook
Permits show Myriad Brewing has plans in Newburgh