VCSO: Old State Road near Bob Court Drive temporarily closed following single-vehicle wreck
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms a crash occurred on Sunday evening, causing a temporary closure.
Officials say the wreck happened at Old State Road near Bob Court Drive.
Deputies tell 14 News the accident was a single-car crash and the person inside has non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area while crews clean up the scene.
CRASH: Old State Road near Bob Court will be closed due to a single vehicle accident with injuries. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/MGWyVzbNuh— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) August 2, 2021
