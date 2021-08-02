Birthday Club
VCSO: Old State Road near Bob Court Drive temporarily closed following single-vehicle wreck

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms a single-car crash occurred at Old State Road near Bob Court Drive on Sunday evening.(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms a crash occurred on Sunday evening, causing a temporary closure.

Officials say the wreck happened at Old State Road near Bob Court Drive.

Deputies tell 14 News the accident was a single-car crash and the person inside has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area while crews clean up the scene.

