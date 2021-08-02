USI opening vaccine clinic to the public this week.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will open its vaccination clinic to the general public this week.

Anyone who is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine can go there.

All you have to do is make an appointment, and then get the vaccine at the University Health Center on campus.

You can make an appointment from Tuesday through December 21.

Just go to the State of Indiana Vaccination Appointment portal online to make an appointment and then select USI Health Center.

