Summer on hiatus this week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -An early taste of fall this week as heat and humidity are out and cool Canadian air is in. Skies will remain mostly clear through the week with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. By Thursday, tropical air will begin to stream back up from the south. Humidity will increase, and temperatures will sneak back into the 90s by the weekend. A few scattered showers will be possible over the weekend, but the forecast is mainly dry through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

