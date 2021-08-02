Public meeting set on proposed changes to possible road project in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Those in Madisonville will soon have the opportunity to make their voices heard on a possible road project.

There is a proposed project to improve access on North Main Street, between Hospital Drive and Kentucky 281.

Transportation officials say the section of the roads is a three-lane highway.

The public will have the chance to comment on three proposed alternates.

The meeting will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Madisonville North High School.

