Public meeting set on proposed changes to possible road project in Hopkins Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Those in Madisonville will soon have the opportunity to make their voices heard on a possible road project.

There is a proposed project to improve access on North Main Street, between Hospital Drive and Kentucky 281.

Transportation officials say the section of the roads is a three-lane highway.

The public will have the chance to comment on three proposed alternates.

The meeting will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Madisonville North High School.

