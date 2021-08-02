Birthday Club
Park in Jasper gets new pickleball courts

By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jasper, Ind. (WFIE) - New pickleball courts are now open in Bohnert Park in Jasper.

Park Director Tom Moorman says the game of pickleball has picked up a decent following in the community.

He says they had pickleball courts on the north end of town. He says lines were forming, and it was clear they needed to expand.

”These have been in the works since the beginning of the year. Grading the area, getting the fence posts put in, and a final surface on it. A lot of work goes into it, but our crew, we got a great crew, the parks department. Can’t say enough good things about them,” said Moorman.

There are now six new courts for the public to enjoy.

