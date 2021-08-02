Birthday Club
Newlywed groom accused of shooting friend he says had an affair with his new wife

By Jesse Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A groom was arrested on his wedding day for allegedly shooting a friend he suspected was having an affair with his new wife.

WVUE reports Devin Jose Jones was in a car with his new bride and a male friend when they got stuck in traffic.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said Jones accused his new wife of having an affair with the friend riding with them.

Still in a tuxedo, Jones got out of the car and shot the man in the leg. Then he fired at another car also stuck in traffic, hitting one person in the hand.

The two people shot were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Jones’ wife stopped an ambulance and was able to take cover inside.

Jones was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

