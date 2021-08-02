New solar project planned for Petersburg

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) -There are plans for a new solar project in Pike County.

Economic leaders tells us this is an entirely different project than the one we told you about last year.

Construction for that project is set to start in September.

For the new project, AES Indiana announced they have plans to acquire and construct a 250 MW solar + 180MWh energy storage facility in Pike County.

“The Petersburg Solar Project is a win-win solution that adds new technologies to our generation fleet, while also keeping economic benefits right here in Indiana,” said Kristina Lund, AES Indiana President and CEO. “We are excited to evolve our long-time partnership with Pike County, a community that has helped support and power the needs of Indianapolis for 50 years.”

Officials say it will be connected to AES Indiana’s existing Petersburg Generating Station and power the equivalent of 45,000 homes during peak hours.

The project is expected to bring jobs, but the release didn’t say how many.

AES Indiana will acquire the project from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy Resources will develop and construct the project.

The project will need approval by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

If approved, it’s expected to be operational no later than May 1, 2024.

