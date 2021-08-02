Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 35 million as California became the first state to pass four million. We’re also seeing numbers increases with each new report, which we are expecting today.

It’s also back-to-school for many students in the Diocese of Evansville this week. This morning, Bishop Joseph Siegel will hold the annual back-to-school mass for educators from all 26 of the Diocese’s schools.

Tomorrow is the 26th year for Evansville’s National Night Out, and they’ll have all the fun at the CK Newsome Center. More details on the event are expected this morning.

There was a party in Princeton over the weekend as the city’s own gold medal olympian made a visit home.

The community turned out for her, in return, she helped some students get ready for back-to-school.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

