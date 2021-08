MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Big money is coming to EMS services in McLean County.

The county’s judge-executive posted on Facebook, saying county EMS received a $10,000 grant.

It’s a block grant from the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.

According to a letter posted by the county judge, the money must be used by June of next year.

