Jasper Police gets new Bloodhound K-9 Officer
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department has a new K-9 Officer
Makya is a three-year-old Bloodhound, who comes to the force with her partner, Officer Clint Stewart.
Makya and Stewart became certified in 2019 by the North American Police Work Dog Association.
The K-9 is is trained in search and rescue man trailing to help locate missing people.
