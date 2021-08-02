Birthday Club
Jasper Police gets new Bloodhound K-9 Officer

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department has a new K-9 Officer

Makya is a three-year-old Bloodhound, who comes to the force with her partner, Officer Clint Stewart.

Makya and Stewart became certified in 2019 by the North American Police Work Dog Association.

The K-9 is is trained in search and rescue man trailing to help locate missing people.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

