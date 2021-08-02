Ind. reports 43 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, Indiana health officials reported 616 new positive COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 774,097 cases and 13,583 deaths.

The state map shows 43 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 10 new cases in Warrick County, eight new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in both Perry and Spencer counties, one new case in Dubois County and zero new cases in Pike County.

Warrick, Gibson and Perry counties are sitting in the “orange” advisory level while surrounding counties are in the “yellow.”

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 23,586 cases, 405 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,310 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,194 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,930 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,880 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,709 cases, 97 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,402 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,437 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.