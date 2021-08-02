Henderson once again requiring masks inside city facilities

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials are once again requiring masks when inside city buildings, facilities and vehicles.

Officials say this is because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Henderson County and throughout the Tri-State.

City leaders say all employees, customers and visitors must wear face masks when inside city buildings.

This went into effect Monday, August 2 after officials say they reviewed the CDC’s latest recommendations.

They tell us you don’t have to wear a mask if you are alone in a room or office.

The city is also encouraging everyone to get vaccinated to help stop the outbreak of new cases.

