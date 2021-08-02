All employees of state-run long-term care facilities in Ky. must be vaccinated

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Beshear gave a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

He says the Delta variant is spreading like wildfire across the Commonwealth, and he says anyone at any age is at risk.

Governor Beshear says Kentucky is currently reporting the most positive cases since before the vaccines were readily available.

The current case numbers are the highest they’ve been in six months.

He says the state doesn’t need to take any extreme precautions. It just needs more Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

State leaders say more than 22,000 people were vaccinated over the weekend, with a statewide total of more than 2.3 million.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander, who joined the Governor on Monday, says universal masking will be required in all state-run health care facilities, including veterans nursing homes, effective Aug. 3.

The cabinet will also require all contractors and state employees working in state-operated long-term care facilities be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, unless there is a religious or medical reason they cannot be vaccinated.

If any of the staff in these facilities is unvaccinated, they will be tested at least twice weekly.

“Despite all of our efforts, this virus has claimed lives in our facilities, just as it has in facilities across America, and it threatens to do so again,” said Secretary Friedlander. “Increasing the vaccination rate and/or testing rates for staff is a critical next step to ensure that we defeat this COVID variant and provide the best protection possible for the people who receive care in our facilities.”

The Hopkins County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 related deaths and 158 new cases over the past week.

According to the health department’s website, Hopkins County currently has 482 active cases.

Monday, Muhlenberg County reported 28 new cases.

As of Friday, all of our area counties in Kentucky, except for Hancock County, were in the critical “red” zone on the state’s incident rate map.

Kentucky's COVID-19 incident rate map as of 7/30. (Kentucky Department for Public Health)

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 11,327 cases, 191 deaths, 45.08% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,426 cases, 69 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,096 cases, 156 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,731 cases, 56 deaths, 31.28% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 5,162 cases, 82 deaths, 35.36% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,522 cases, 23 deaths, 33.05% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 931 cases, 30 deaths, 38.01% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,477 cases, 15 deaths, 28.39% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 894 cases, 16 deaths, 45.05% vaccinated

