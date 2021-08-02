Girl Scout gets bottle refilling station for Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - In Jasper, Bohnert Park has unveiled some new features.

Girl Scout Caroline Kieffner completed her gold award project, installing a water bottle refilling station.

The gold award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn.

Caroline says COVID helped her decide what her gold project should be.

“I was like oh maybe I should do something with this. Not use, make it more sanitary for people to stay hydrated when they are going on walks or something or like going in the park. So I just thought this would be a good idea to help the community,” said Kieffner.

Caroline held a fundraiser and worked with Parks Director Tom Moorman to complete this project.

