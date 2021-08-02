Birthday Club
Gibson Southern has first football practice of season

By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school football season is closer to kick-off, so it’s time to preview local teams.

At Gibson Southern High School, the Titans had their first practice Monday.

The Titans ended last year’s season 7 and 4 overall.

They advanced to the second round of the Class 3A IHSAA Sectionals, where they lost to a 13 and 1 Southridge team that advanced to the semi-state championship.

Quarterback Brady Allen will return for his senior season before heading to Purdue.

Head Coach Nick Hart expressed his expectations for Allen and the upcoming season.

“Brady should have a great year. He’s had three great ones already, and he’s had a great summer, great preparation for this year. So we’re excited to see what he can do for us this year, and you know, as a team, we’ve got a lot of guys back from last year, which is exciting. So a lot of work to do to get ready for week one, and we have a really challenging conference schedule. So getting ready for that non-conference schedule is big for us,” said Hart.

Week 1 begins August 20, and Gibson Southern hosts Columbus North at home.

