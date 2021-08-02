Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted after head-on crash in White Co.
Troopers release name of 18-year-old who died in White Co. crash
Desiree Lovins.
OPD: Missing woman found
Don Mattingly interviews with 14 News
Don Mattingly, who has been vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19
Henderson County.
Police: Teen hit by vehicle in Henderson

Latest News

14 News Now at Noon
WATCH: 14 News Now at Noon
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) discusses the new memorial at Fort Benning that will honor the life...
Rep. Sanford Bishop discusses Felix Hall memorial service
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
Ind. reports 43 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.