Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Florida accounts for nearly 1 in 5 US COVID cases

By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly one in five new COVID cases in the U.S. last week came from just one state, Florida.

More than 110,000 new infections were reported in the Sunshine State last week.

That’s greater than 19% of the 577,000 cases reported in the entire country.

Texas was next highest, with 11.7% of overall cases, followed by California with 11.5%.

Of the five states reporting the highest proportion of new cases, only California has vaccinated more than half of its population.

The news comes after Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed an executive order Friday forbidding schools from requiring masks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted after head-on crash in White Co.
Troopers release name of 18-year-old who died in White Co. crash
Desiree Lovins.
OPD: Missing woman found
Don Mattingly interviews with 14 News
Don Mattingly, who has been vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19
Henderson County.
Police: Teen hit by vehicle in Henderson

Latest News

New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
With evictions resuming, tenants scramble for assistance
A Spirit Airlines jet is seen at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in this file...
Spirit Airlines strands passengers at airports; company blames ‘operational challenges’
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, center, speaks with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., left, while Sen. John...
$1 trillion infrastructure bill heads for Senate debate