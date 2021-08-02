EVSC changing mask rules for start of school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has decided to change masking rules.

They will now be required anytime the Indiana State Department of Health map shows our two metric score is 1.5 or higher.

About a week and a half ago, they announced masks would be recommended, but not required.

They say now, they will be required for the start of school. Vanderburgh County’s current two metric score is 1.5.

🚨In this podcast @EVSCSuper provides an important update to mask guidance for the start of the 21-22 school year. 🚨https://t.co/4zqWZ2qMVn — EVSC (@EVSC1) August 2, 2021

Lesya Feinstein is interviewing Dr. Smith Monday afternoon and will have reports tonight on 14 News.

