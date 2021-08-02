Birthday Club
Evansville Regional Airport wins award

By Robinson Miles
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional is flying high courtesy a commercial Airport Architectural Project of the year award.

It’s for their solar-covered parking canopies. The solar panels cover about 400 parking spaces and make up the largest solar panel array in the Midwest, and the second-largest in the country.

Together they supply half the energy used by the terminal building.

Airport officials say projects like this reflect well on the community when businesses are looking to expand or relocate.

”I think that that helps businesses when they come here looking to relocate here, expand here. I think that really does show the value to the region that our community provides,” said Executive Director Nate Hahn.

The organization giving the award evaluates projects based on how unique they are and how they pioneer the use of materials, equipment, and methods that are environmentally conscious.

