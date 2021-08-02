Evansville business gives away free backpacks filled with school supplies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School is right around the corner, and some Evansville families were able to get some free backpacks on Sunday.

The Verizon store on the city’s west side teamed up with vendors in town to make it happen.

These backpacks were filled with school supplies, so kids will be a little more prepared for the first day of school coming up.

“Today, we have our backpack drive - we do it every year,” Verizon store manager Shantel Harden said. “We’ve been doing it for nine years and we’ve given away over a million backpacks.”

Parents like Keely Griggs say they are relieved to have these school supplies crossed off their back-to-school list.

“We are very blessed to come out today and receive some items,” Griggs said. “Thank you to the community that was able to give back because this makes a big impact, and saves us a trip for us to be able to go.”

“It’s amazing to see the kids’ faces when they get to pick out a backpack and it’s got school supplies in it too,” Harden said. “So that’s great and helps a lot.”

Organizations around the Tri-State are working throughout the next couple of weeks to get students ready and excited to head back to the classroom.

Several area schools are set to begin classes this week.

Tell City-Troy Township Schools will be back to school on Tuesday, August 3.

Mater Dei High School and South Spencer Schools are slated to return on Wednesday, August 4.

Good Shepard Catholic School will head back on Thursday, August 5.

The bulk of area schools, including those with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, are scheduled to return the week of August 9.

Organizations are taking time to make sure children start the year on the right foot.

Perry County Fire came to Sunday’s event to show kids around their fire engines.

“You see these new kids here, you know, that’s our future right there,” Perry County firefighter Christopher Conley. “So why not come show them what we’re about.”

“Some fun activities, the fire department is here, there’s a dunk tank here, it’s really neat to see all of these kids come out today,” Griggs said.

