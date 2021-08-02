EPD inviting public to National Night Out at CK Newsome Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is inviting the public to this year’s National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that happens all across the country on the first Tuesday in August.

The EPD is inviting the community to join them at the CK Newsome Center at 9 Monday morning for breakfast in the courtyard.

Then you can come back on Tuesday night for free food, drinks and fun.

EPD says some of the people you can expect to see Tuesday are crime prevention officers, the EPD bomb squad, a SWAT officer, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office as well as the EPD Mounted Patrol.

They will be joined by several other community-based programs.

If you don’t live in Evansville, check with your local law enforcement agency to see how you can get involved with their National Night Out events.

This campaign has been going on across the country for 38 years now.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.