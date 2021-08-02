Dubois Co. Bombers, Henderson Flash square off for Ohio Valley League divisional title

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - With the summer season winding down, the Ohio Valley League postseason is now underway.

The Dubois County Bombers and the Henderson Flash sit atop the pack as both teams are set to square off in the North divisional championship.

On Friday, the Bombers blew out the Owensboro RiverDawgs in a 13-1 victory to advance, while the Henderson Flash held on to defeat the Madisonville Miners, winning 7-5.

The Bombers will take on the Flash in the first game of the divisional championship on Monday.

Game 1 of the Playoffs Championship Round is set for Friday, August 6.

