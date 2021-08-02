Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dubois Co. Bombers, Henderson Flash square off for Ohio Valley League divisional title

By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - With the summer season winding down, the Ohio Valley League postseason is now underway.

The Dubois County Bombers and the Henderson Flash sit atop the pack as both teams are set to square off in the North divisional championship.

On Friday, the Bombers blew out the Owensboro RiverDawgs in a 13-1 victory to advance, while the Henderson Flash held on to defeat the Madisonville Miners, winning 7-5.

The Bombers will take on the Flash in the first game of the divisional championship on Monday.

Game 1 of the Playoffs Championship Round is set for Friday, August 6.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted after head-on crash in White Co.
Troopers release name of 18-year-old who died in White Co. crash
Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit
Desiree Lovins.
OPD: Missing woman found
Don Mattingly interviews with 14 News
Don Mattingly, who has been vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19
Henderson County.
Police: Teen hit by vehicle in Henderson

Latest News

Evansville Otters finish undefeated homestand over Miners
Evansville Otters finish undefeated homestand over Miners
Evansville Otters finish undefeated homestand over Miners
Evansville Otters finish undefeated homestand over Miners
Daviess County football ‘clicking’ as group enters preseason play
Daviess County football ‘clicking’ as group enters preseason play
Daviess County football ‘clicking’ as group enters preseason play
Daviess County football ‘clicking’ as group enters preseason play