Diocese of Evansville holding mass for educators before start of new school year

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Before school starts, the Diocese of Evansville will be holding its back-to-school mass Monday.

Officials say educators from all 26 diocese schools will be there, along with Bishop Joseph Siegel.

That’s at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Cathedral on Lincoln Avenue.

Join us for our live coverage over the next several weeks as kids across the Tri-State head back to school.

We’ll be live every single morning on 14 New Sunrise.

Be sure to snap a photo of your student before they head off on the bus.

We’ll be showing back-to-school photos every morning.

You can submit those here.

