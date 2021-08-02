Diocese of Evansville holding mass for educators before start of new school year
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Before school starts, the Diocese of Evansville will be holding its back-to-school mass Monday.
Officials say educators from all 26 diocese schools will be there, along with Bishop Joseph Siegel.
That’s at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Cathedral on Lincoln Avenue.
