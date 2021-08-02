Birthday Club
Daviess County football ‘clicking’ as group enters preseason play

By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With high school football season only weeks away, the Daviess County football program is already hard at work to try and make a big step forward this season.

The Panthers return many critical pieces to their offensive attack, including senior quarterback Joe Humphreys and junior running back Bryson Parm. Daviess County also has talent and experience coming back in the trenches, namely junior offensive lineman Isaac Blue.

Last year, the Panthers ended their strange, COVID-shortened season with a 3-5 record.

Heading into the preseason, Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon says this year’s group is clicking and coming into place.

”There’s a lot of things that we’ve missed from last season - team meetings, film review, 7-on-7′s - that we’re in the thick of right now,” Brannon said. “That really affected us. There’s a little bit more excitement building up. There’s not that worry of are we going to play or are we not. We know that we’re getting ready for Meade County (in) Week 1, so everything seems to be clicking a lot better than what it did this time last year.”

