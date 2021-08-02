Colts’ QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss five to 12 weeks because of a broken left foot.

Coach Frank Reich made the announcement following his return to the practice field after missing all of last week’s workouts because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Reich says Wentz will have surgery to remove a piece of bone Monday afternoon.

Reich says doctors found Wentz had broken the foot years ago, probably in high school, and that a piece of bone came loose when he hurt the foot last Thursday.

For now, Indy plans to use Jacob Eason as the starter.

Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and has not appeared in an NFL game - regular season or preseason.

