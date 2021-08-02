Birthday Club
Colts’ QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(kfyr)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss five to 12 weeks because of a broken left foot.

Coach Frank Reich made the announcement following his return to the practice field after missing all of last week’s workouts because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Reich says Wentz will have surgery to remove a piece of bone Monday afternoon.

Reich says doctors found Wentz had broken the foot years ago, probably in high school, and that a piece of bone came loose when he hurt the foot last Thursday.

For now, Indy plans to use Jacob Eason as the starter.

Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and has not appeared in an NFL game - regular season or preseason.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Dubois Co. Bombers, Henderson Flash square off for Ohio Valley League divisional title
Evansville Otters finish undefeated homestand over Miners
Daviess County football ‘clicking’ as group enters preseason play
