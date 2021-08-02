Birthday Club
2 people displaced after Evansville fire

Evansville Fire Department.
Evansville Fire Department.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An apartment fire has been ruled accidental in Evansville.

It broke out shortly before noon Monday in the 800 block of South Barker Ave.

Fire officials say a passerby noticed smoke and called 911.

Crews arrived a few minutes later and say there was smoke coming from a second floor window.

Officials say most of the fire burned out on its own, and they quickly put out the rest.

They say the building was a two story house converted into two apartments.

There is heavy smoke damage on the second floor.

The people who live in that apartment weren’t home at the time, and have been displaced. The Red Cross was called to help.

The people who live downstairs made it out safely thanks to a smoke detector.

Officials say the cause is a faulty power strip.

