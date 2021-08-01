Birthday Club
TCC stores hosting annual backpack giveaway Sunday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State students could get a backpack filled with school supplies through TCC’s ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway Sunday.

Hundreds of TCC and Wireless Zone stores from across the country, and several in the Tri-State area, are donating backpacks full of school supplies to children.

Officials say the backpacks will be filled with pencils, paper, a paper box, folders, glue and more.

The giveaway is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at participating stores.

[Find a store location here]

Organizers say each TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.

They say anything leftover will be donated to area schools.

TCC started the event back in 2013, and says they have donated 1.2 million backpacks to children across the US to help with back-to-school shopping for families.

