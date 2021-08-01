Sunny and feeling like September

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak cold front moving through our region this evening has kicked up a few clouds, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but we will most likely stay dry. That cold front will just reinforce the cooler, drier air already flowing into our region after a 6-day stretch of 90s this past week.

Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s for most of us this afternoon. We will drop back out of the 80s and through the 70s rather quickly as the sun sets this evening, then we will continue to fall through the 60s overnight. We will bottom out somewhere right around the 60° mark by Monday morning under mostly clear skies, but some locations may dip into the upper 50s. The record low for Monday morning is 57°.

Monday will be sunny and unseasonably cool. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s for most of us, and I will not be surprised if some locations, especially north of I-64, only make it into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60°. Those temperatures are nearly 10° cooler than average for this time of year!

We may see a few more clouds Tuesday, but high pressure will keep our forecast pretty similar through the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s. That is a forecast more typical of mid-September, not the first week of August.

By Thursday, that high pressure system starts to slide to our east, and the wind direction begins to shift. We will start pulling warmer and more humid air up from the south. Our skies will remain mostly sunny, but our temperatures will quickly begin to climb into the mid 80s Thursday, upper 80s Friday, and low 90s by the weekend.

