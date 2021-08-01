Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police respond to shots fired call in Evansville Sat. evening

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to a shots fired report in Evansville Saturday evening.

That happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Cherry Street.

According to police reports, dispatch received calls that shots were being fired by multiple people in the area.

A caller told dispatch it sounded like bullets were hitting their building.

When officers got there, they spoke with several people who all said they heard gunshots being fired.

Police say one person told them he was shot at, but not hit.

Officers say another person’s vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Authorities say no suspects have been found at this time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Mattingly interviews with 14 News
Don Mattingly, who has been vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted after head-on crash in White Co.
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted after head-on crash in White Co.
Police: Child accidentally shot in Evansville
Officials: 3 men in critical condition after crash in Muhlenberg Co.
Officials: 3 men in critical condition after crash in Muhlenberg Co.
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital

Latest News

TCC stores hosting annual backpack giveaway Sunday
The city of Princeton held a celebration parade on Saturday to recognize hometown native Jackie...
Princeton honors Olympic gold medalist Jackie Young in celebration parade
Princeton honors Olympic gold medalist Jackie Young in celebration parade
Princeton honors Olympic gold medalist Jackie Young in celebration parade
New program aims to help Tri-State children who experience loss
New program aims to help Tri-State children who experience loss