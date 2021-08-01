Police respond to shots fired call in Evansville Sat. evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to a shots fired report in Evansville Saturday evening.

That happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Cherry Street.

According to police reports, dispatch received calls that shots were being fired by multiple people in the area.

A caller told dispatch it sounded like bullets were hitting their building.

When officers got there, they spoke with several people who all said they heard gunshots being fired.

Police say one person told them he was shot at, but not hit.

Officers say another person’s vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Authorities say no suspects have been found at this time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.