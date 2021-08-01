Owensboro police looking for missing woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is looking for a missing person.

Officials say officers went to the 2900 block of Yale Place around 10:30 Saturday night when 57-year-old Desiree Lovins was reported missing.

They say she was reported missing after leaving on foot.

According to police, Lovins is from Georgia and has several medical conditions that require medication.

Authorities say she doesn’t have the medication with her.

Officials ask that you call dispatch at 270-687-8888 if you have information about her location.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.