Henderson man arrested after fleeing during traffic stop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is in jail on several charges after officials say he sped off during a traffic stop.

Officers say they found the SUV a short time later along with the driver, 34-year-old Justin Tillman, in the area of 1740 North Green Street.

They tell us he had two active warrants and was arrested.

As officers were searching the SUV, they say they found several baggies with suspected synthetic marijuana.

Tillman was charged with trafficking, fleeing police, possession and careless driving.

