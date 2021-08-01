Birthday Club
Henderson man arrested after fleeing during traffic stop

Justin Tillman.
Justin Tillman.(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is in jail on several charges after officials say he sped off during a traffic stop.

Officers say they found the SUV a short time later along with the driver, 34-year-old Justin Tillman, in the area of 1740 North Green Street.

They tell us he had two active warrants and was arrested.

As officers were searching the SUV, they say they found several baggies with suspected synthetic marijuana.

Tillman was charged with trafficking, fleeing police, possession and careless driving.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

