Evansville Basketball Academy welcomes former SW Indiana basketball stars in benefit tournament

Proceeds given to the Evans School Athletic Department
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Basketball Academy hosted a two-day tournament to benefit the Evans School Athletics Department, and many familiar faces showed up to compete.

EBA’s head trainer, Sean LaGrone, teamed up with players he watched grow up, through training and coaching over the years, for the benefit tournament.

”I love the game of basketball, so I wanted to help some lower income schools in the city and help them with their basketball uniforms,” LaGrone said. “For this tournament, we’re going to help Evans Middle School and hopefully McGary Middle School.”

LaGrone and friends raised over $900 for the schools.

The proceeds will go to Evans Middle School and the rollover will be given to McGary Middle School.

Many local southwest Indiana former high school basketball stars participated in the six-team, single-elimination tournament.

Some of the participants include former Bosse, Memorial and Reitz stars.

Reitz’s own Alex Stein, who played collegiately at Southern Indiana before taking his talents to the NBA G League, competed again with his former teammate and ex-Toledo star, Jaelan Sanford.

So, not only did they give back to youth players, but they got a chance to revert back to their high school selves.

”It’s a great event to have so many good players out here playing together,” Stein said. “It’s just a lot of fun, especially with our team. We have all of our Reitz guys that played together in high school.”

“It’s really nice to get the guys back together,” Sanford said. “We haven’t seriously played together in anything organized in about seven years now, so it’s kind of like a second chance, I guess you could say.”

