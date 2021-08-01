Birthday Club
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit

Kyle Wiseman.
Kyle Wiseman.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old Evansville man is facing drunk driving charges after deputies were called to a crash early Sunday morning.

Authorities say that wreck happened in the area of Boonville New Harmony Road and Darmstadt Road.

Deputies say they found the vehicle had hit a utility pole and another parked car before rolling over.

They say the pole was broken in half and wires were down.

According to an affidavit, the driver, Kyle Wiseman of Evansville, had several cuts to his body.

Deputies say Wisemen told them he was driving north on Darmstadt Road at around 70 mph when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Authorities say they could smell alcohol on him and asked him to take field sobriety tests.

Officials say Wiseman admitted to being intoxicated and failed the sobriety tests.

Deputies say he had a blood alcohol of .232 after taking a portable breath test.

