Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted after head-on crash in White Co.

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash in White County.

Troopers say the crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near County Road 400 East just after midnight.

State police tell 14 News a 48-year-old man crossed into the southbound lane, hitting an 18-year-old man head-on.

Officials say the 18-year-old died at the scene.

ISP says the 48-year-old man and a passenger were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

