Sunshine returns, cooler temperatures stick around

7/30 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of the rain has moved out, but a couple of stray showers may still be possible overnight. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 70s across most of the Tri-State today, but some locations in western Kentucky broke into the low to mid 80s. We will fall back into the low to mid 60s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

Most of those clouds will clear Sunday morning, leaving us with mostly sunny skies by lunch time. A broken line of clouds and a few stray showers may be possible as a cold front moves through Sunday afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday night will be clear and nearly 10° cooler than average with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s by the end of the night. The record low for Monday morning is 57°.

The cooler air left behind by that cold front will hang around for a few days. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Those are temperatures more typical for mid-September, not the first week of August!

By Thursday, our wind direction will gradually begin to shift, and warmer air will move in from the south. That will push our temperatures back into the mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

