Report: Catalytic converter stolen from church bus
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is continuing to see catalytic converter thefts.
According to a police report, New Life Church says a catalytic converter was stolen from their church bus.
It happened between 11 Tuesday afternoon and 1 Friday afternoon at their location on East Columbia Street.
The police report states officers gave the pastor a case number.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.