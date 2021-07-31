Report: Catalytic converter stolen from church bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is continuing to see catalytic converter thefts.

According to a police report, New Life Church says a catalytic converter was stolen from their church bus.

It happened between 11 Tuesday afternoon and 1 Friday afternoon at their location on East Columbia Street.

The police report states officers gave the pastor a case number.

