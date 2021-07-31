Princeton set to honor Olympic gold medalist Jackie Young in celebration parade

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton plans to hold a celebration parade on Saturday to recognize Jackie Young, who made history earlier this week as a member of the U.S. Olympic 3x3 women’s basketball team that won the first-ever gold medal in the sport’s inaugural debut.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Fans are asked to line up along Broadway Street with signs, banners and flags.

The parade will make two laps around, starting from the downtown square and ending at McDonald’s.

