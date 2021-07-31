Birthday Club
Princeton set to honor Olympic gold medalist Jackie Young in celebration parade

The city of Princeton plans to hold a celebration parade on Saturday to recognize Olympic gold...
The city of Princeton plans to hold a celebration parade on Saturday to recognize Olympic gold medalist Jackie Young on Saturday.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton plans to hold a celebration parade on Saturday to recognize Jackie Young, who made history earlier this week as a member of the U.S. Olympic 3x3 women’s basketball team that won the first-ever gold medal in the sport’s inaugural debut.

[PREVIOUS: Princeton’s Jackie Young returns from Tokyo, bringing home Olympic gold]

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Fans are asked to line up along Broadway Street with signs, banners and flags.

The parade will make two laps around, starting from the downtown square and ending at McDonald’s.

