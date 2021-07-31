Police: Child accidentally shot in Evansville
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department says a child was accidentally shot overnight.
Sgt. Gray tells 14 News a parent was unloading a firearm when it was accidentally discharged. She says the bullet went through a wall before striking the child in the leg.
We’re told the child is expected to survive.
Officials say this is an accidental shooting.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.