Police: Child accidentally shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department says a child was accidentally shot overnight.

Sgt. Gray tells 14 News a parent was unloading a firearm when it was accidentally discharged. She says the bullet went through a wall before striking the child in the leg.

We’re told the child is expected to survive.

Officials say this is an accidental shooting.

